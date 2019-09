Here’s the scene in Rio de Janeiro…



This lagoon, called Rodrigo de Freitas, is where the Olympic rowing competitions will be held in 2016. The fish died after oxygen levels in the water dropped because of pollution, local media said.

Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

