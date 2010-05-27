Photo Comparison Shows BP HAS Reduced Well Pressure

I am putting up these two pictures to show why I believe that the injection pressure of mud into the well has dropped, indicating that BP have filled the well, and are now holding pressure to see if there are any problems. I would assume, if none develop, that they will inject cement to seal the top of the well, sometime today.



Flow at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday

Flow at 6:35 a.m. Thursday

Notice how the flow was longer and straighter in the first image, indicating that it was at higher pressure (velocity) and that now it blows out at much closer distance, meaning it doesn’t have the same pressure (velocity). There is a small caveat, and that is that I am assuming that there hasn’t been any significant erosion of the surface of the cracks between the two shots, and that may be a possible change, though not enough to cause the reduced throw distance of the central jet.

UPDATE: Here is a picture showing the ROV and the leaks – note the pipe on top of the riser that is also flowing mud.

ROV and plume at 6:35 a.m. Thursday

This is a guest post by Heading Out of The Oil Drum –> (This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States licence.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.