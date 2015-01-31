This Photographer's Extreme Close-up Shots Make These Everyday Items Nearly Unrecognizable

PyanekSpaghetti.
Under the speculative eye of a reverse-mounted camera lens, a strand of spaghetti is transformed into a comet blazing through deep space.
The artist Pyanek photographed a number of everyday household items at an extreme zoom, turning them into works of art.
His series, “Amazing Worlds Within Our World,” is available to download free, in keeping with Pyanek’s philosophy that “art should be free.”
Recognise the object below? Is it an unfinished diamond? A block of ice carved for a cocktail? Hardly. It's a grain of white sugar.
In his new series, 'Amazing Worlds Within Our World,' Pyanek set out to show you don't need expensive camera equipment to capture the remarkable beauty of everyday objects up close. This is the X key on a keyboard.
Pyanek writes on his YouTube channel that all he needed for these stunning macro shots, like this close-up of a spaghetti noodle, was a Canon T3i/EOS 600D with a reverse-mounted kit lens, a HeliconFocus for focus stacking, and Lightroom and Exposure 5 for editing.
Pyanek says he used natural light coming from the window and sometimes an ordinary table lamp. The light bounces off this screw.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.