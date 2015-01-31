This Photographer's Extreme Close-up Shots Make These Everyday Items Nearly Unrecognizable

Under the speculative eye of a reverse-mounted camera lens, a strand of spaghetti is transformed into a comet blazing through deep space.

The artist Pyanek photographed a number of everyday household items at an extreme zoom, turning them into works of art.

His series, “Amazing Worlds Within Our World,” is available to download free, in keeping with Pyanek’s philosophy that “art should be free.”

