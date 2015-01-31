This Photographer's Extreme Close-up Shots Make These Everyday Items Nearly Unrecognizable

Melia Robinson
Spaghetti by pyanek (AWWOW)PyanekSpaghetti.

Under the speculative eye of a reverse-mounted camera lens, a strand of spaghetti is transformed into a comet blazing through deep space.

The artist Pyanek photographed a number of everyday household items at an extreme zoom, turning them into works of art.

His series, “Amazing Worlds Within Our World,” is available to download free, in keeping with Pyanek’s philosophy that “art should be free.”

Recognise the object below? Is it an unfinished diamond? A block of ice carved for a cocktail? Hardly. It's a grain of white sugar.

In his new series, 'Amazing Worlds Within Our World,' Pyanek set out to show you don't need expensive camera equipment to capture the remarkable beauty of everyday objects up close. This is the X key on a keyboard.

Zoomed in, the tip of a ballpoint pen becomes unrecognizable.

The naked eye could never make out the cobweb-like texture of an apple stalk.

Pyanek writes on his YouTube channel that all he needed for these stunning macro shots, like this close-up of a spaghetti noodle, was a Canon T3i/EOS 600D with a reverse-mounted kit lens, a HeliconFocus for focus stacking, and Lightroom and Exposure 5 for editing.

It's amazing to think a semiprofessional set-up captured these images, like this matchstick.

Pages of a book take on a thread-like appearance.

Every nick and dent in this brass key turns into a cavernous gap.

Same goes for the beach stone, which would look smoother to an ordinary observer.

Pyanek photographed many food-related items. Here's a teabag.

Recognise this in your bowl? It's a cornflake.

Every notch of a serrated knife blade is pronounced.

Here's a wiry sponge to wash those dishes with.

And the soapy suds you'll need to get them sparkling.

Pyanek says he used natural light coming from the window and sometimes an ordinary table lamp. The light bounces off this screw.

The grooves on this lipstick pop.

At this zoom, a piece of corrugated fiberboard bears a surprising resemblance to ...

... a stick of incense. For more on Pyanek's surprising art series, click the link below.

These photos may surprise you, too.

A taxi driver took photos of his passengers and captured stunning moments of candor

