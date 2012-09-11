Here's The Photo Of Bryce Harper In A Woman's Gymnastics Leotard Nobody Was Waiting For

In September, it is a baseball tradition to make all of the rookies on a team dress up in silly outfits for one of the final roadtrips of the year. Sometimes there is a theme. Sometimes there is not.



The Nationals gave their rookies, including Bryce Harper, a theme. And the result may cause you to throw up a little in your mouth.

Presenting the 2012 Nationals rookies as members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team (via Twitter.com/GioGonzalez47)…

Photo: Twitter.com/GioGonzalez47

