PHOTO: Obama Learns Of The Boston Bombing Suspect's Capture

The White House released a photo late Friday night of President Barack Obama learning of the Boston bomb suspect’s capture and arrest. Obama was briefed by Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, in the Oval Office of the White House.



“All in all this has been a tough week, but we have seen the character of our country once more,” Obama said later from the White House. “And as president, I’m confident that we have the courage and the resilience and the spirit to overcome these challenges and to go forward as one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Here’s the photo, taken by White House photographer Pete Souza:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.