How To Get Mac's Fun Photo Booth App On Your Windows PC

PhotoBooth is one of the first and most fun apps people play with when they get a new Apple computer.
Now, one savvy developer cooked it up for Windows, AddictiveTips discovered.
If you’re not familiar with Photo Booth, it’s an app that puts a modern touch on the old photo booth concept: It snaps a series of photos ona timer using your computer’s webcam.
You can add filters, apply a background as if you were in front of a green screen, and much more.
Click here to download the free app.
