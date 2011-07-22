How To Get Mac's Fun Photo Booth App On Your Windows PC

Ellis Hamburger
windows photobooth app

PhotoBooth is one of the first and most fun apps people play with when they get a new Apple computer.

Now, one savvy developer cooked it up for Windows, AddictiveTips discovered.

If you’re not familiar with Photo Booth, it’s an app that puts a modern touch on the old photo booth concept: It snaps a series of photos ona timer using your computer’s webcam.

You can add filters, apply a background as if you were in front of a green screen, and much more.

Click here to download the free app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.