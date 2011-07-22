How To Get Mac's Fun Photo Booth App On Your Windows PC

PhotoBooth is one of the first and most fun apps people play with when they get a new Apple computer.



Now, one savvy developer cooked it up for Windows, AddictiveTips discovered.

If you’re not familiar with Photo Booth, it’s an app that puts a modern touch on the old photo booth concept: It snaps a series of photos ona timer using your computer’s webcam.

You can add filters, apply a background as if you were in front of a green screen, and much more.

Click here to download the free app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.