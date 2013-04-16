PHOTO: John Boehner Talks To Obama About The Boston Marathon Explosions

House Speaker John Boehner’s office sends over this photo of the Speaker’s phone call with President Barack Obama about the Boston marathon explosions Monday.



Obama will deliver remarks about the incident at 6:10 p.m. this evening, and Boehner plans to follow with a moment of silence in the House of Representatives at around 6:30 p.m.

House Speaker John Boehner

