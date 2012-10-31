Poignant Instagram Photos Of Mayor Bloomberg Surveying The Devastation At Breezy Point

Kim Bhasin

New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg has been a busy man throughout the crisis brought on by Hurricane Sandy. It looks like he’s getting good marks so far for how he and his team have dealt with the storm’s wrath.

His official Instagram account recently put up these poignant photos of Bloomberg surveying the devastation at Breezy Point, Queens, which experienced a horribly massive fire that took at least 80 homes.

mayor bloomberg breezy point fire

Photo: nycmayorsoffice on Instagram

mayor bloomberg breezy point

Photo: nycmayorsoffice on Instagram

