Here's The Bite Mark That Luis Suarez Left On An Italian Player

Cork Gaines

Luis Suarez appeared to bite Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay’s World Cup match against Italy.

After the incident, Chiellini pulled down his shirt to show what appeared to be a bite mark on his left shoulder. A Reuters photographer captures this stunning image (click on image for a larger view).

Giorgio ChielliniReuters

Here is the mark, zoomed in.

Giorgio ChielliniReuters

Here is another angle of the bite mark.

Giorgio ChielliniReuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.