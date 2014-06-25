Here's The Bite Mark That Luis Suarez Left On An Italian Player

Luis Suarez appeared to bite Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay’s World Cup match against Italy.

After the incident, Chiellini pulled down his shirt to show what appeared to be a bite mark on his left shoulder. A Reuters photographer captures this stunning image (click on image for a larger view).

Here is the mark, zoomed in.

Here is another angle of the bite mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.