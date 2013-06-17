Billy Horschel Will Try To Win The U.S. Open While Wearing Octopus Pants

Entering this week’s U.S. Open, PGA Tour rookie Billy Horschel has never even made the cut at a major. But with just 18 holes remaining, he finds himself tied for fifth and just two strokes behind Phil Mickelson.



But while few have ever heard of Horschel, he created a buzz today with his fashion choice. Horschel is wearing blue octopus pants made by Ralph Lauren’s golf line, RLX…

And here is a look at Horschel’s shirt from the third round which also had spectators buzzing…

And here is another view of today’s pants…

Well here they are! The highly anticipated highly controversial….Octopus pants! Great outfits all week by RLX! pic.twitter.com/UrQwSYWZkB — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 16, 2013

