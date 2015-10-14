Here's what Bill Clinton is doing during the first Democratic debate

Former President Bill Clinton isn’t in the debate hall during the first Democratic presidential debate. But he’s watching.

Less than an hour into the first Democratic debate, Clinton tweeted a picture of himself relaxing in a television chair watching his wife, front-runner Hillary Clinton, on TV.

What happens in Vegas…is I watch @HillaryClinton prove she’s the most qualified candidate for POTUS. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/ax1d56Whwt

— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) October 14, 2015

The Clinton campaign also sent out a fundraising email from Clinton during the debate.

“Right now, Hillary’s making her case for why she’s the most qualified candidate to be the Democratic nominee for president. I think she’s doing great,” a fundraising email bearing Clinton’s name read.

“We get to do the easy part — supporting her with everything we’ve got,” Clinton’s email read, before asking for a donation.

