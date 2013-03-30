Simple Post-Game Interview Shows The Biggest Difference Between The NBA And College Basketball

After Wichita State beat La Salle last night to move on to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament,TBS commentator Reggie Miller spoke with Carl Hall of Wichita State about the win. But what was eye-opening about the interview was the difference in size between the two men.



Miller is a former NBA shooting guard, who was an assassin from 3-point range. He was listed at 6-foot-7 during his playing days. Hall is listed as a 6-foot-8 power forward. Even if we consider that Miller is closer to the camera, it is clear that Miller is considerably taller than Hall.

There are always exceptions to the rule. But in the NBA, a league that is much more physical, every inch and every pound counts. And most of them are real…

