Here Is A Tremendous Photo Of Joe Biden's Grand Entrance To His Meeting With Italy's President

While in Rome for Pope Francis’ inaugural mass, Vice President Joe Biden made a grand entrance into a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.



Biden is also set to meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, and Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic on Monday.

Here are two photos of his entrance into the meeting with Napolitano, via the Associated Press:

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

(H/T Igor Bobic)

