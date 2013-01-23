Baylor Football Has A New Chrome Helmet That Makes Oregon's Uniforms Look Boring

Baylor will be introducing a pair of new helmets for the 2013 season. In addition to a black matte helmet…wait, IS THAT A GOLD HELMET?!



This isn’t the first chrome helmet we have seen. But Baylor takes it a step further by not only using gold, but including a gold chrome face mask.

Certainly this will be popular among the players and recruits. But at what point is the reflection caused by the helmets considered a danger to opposing players? We are one step away from seeing teams mount laser beams to the helmets…

Photo: Twitter.com/JeffLebby

