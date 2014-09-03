Stunning Image Of A Humongous Lava Fountain From Iceland's Erupting Volcano

The Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland erupted again on Sunday, producing lava flows up to 26-feet thick, Reuters reported.

The small eruption, which has now died down and follows a Friday eruption, produced lava fountains around 160 to 200 feet high, Armann Hoskuldsson, a geologist at the University of Iceland told the website.

The Iceland Met Office raised its aviation warning to it’s highest level, red, afterward. It’s now been brought back down to orange.

There’s still a fear that an ash cloud from a larger eruption could majorly disrupt air travel, as was the case in 2010 when Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano shut down European airports for nearly a week.

Check out an incredible image from the eruption on Aug. 31 below.

REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson The lava flows on the the ground after the Bardarbunga volcano erupted again on August 31, 2014

