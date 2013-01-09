First Photo: What Swimsuit Model Bar Refaeli And Danica Patrick Will Wear In Go Daddy's Super Bowl Ad

Late last week, Go Daddy announced that it added supermodel Bar Refaeli to its Super Bowl spot alongside race car driver Danica Patrick.



Although Refaeli is known for her days as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, people expecting to see her in a bikini (or nothing at all, like the model in last year’s Go Daddy spot) will be sorely disappointed.

Go Daddy sent Business Insider the first photo from its Super Bowl shoot, and the Israeli model will be wearing a cocktail dress (just like fellow SI swimwear model/Super Bowl star Kate Upton in her Mercedes spot). Patrick will be sporting her classic leather racing duds.

The ad is called “The Perfect Match” and was directed by Mike McGuire at Universal Studios in Hollywood last Friday. Go Daddy told BI that it plans to use the Deutsch NY-created commercial “to redefine SEXY. The new SEXY is about our customers’ online success. Our thinking is, when smart meets sexy, your business scores.”

Here’s the photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.