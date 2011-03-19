Bahrain Tears Down The Giant Monument In Pearl Square As A Symbolic "Facelift" For The Regime

Bahrain just tore down the Pearl Monument to signal the end of the protests. The crackdown turned violent earlier this week, followed by dozens of arrests, followed by now by the destruction of a symbolic location.



Pearl Square has been renamed GCC Roundabout, according to Bahrain State TV.

Pearl Square today:



Photo: wikimedia commons

Pearl Square earlier this week:

Photo: ap

These Are The Controversial Satellite Photos That Set Off Protests In Bahrain >

