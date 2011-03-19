Bahrain Tears Down The Giant Monument In Pearl Square As A Symbolic "Facelift" For The Regime

Gus Lubin

Bahrain just tore down the Pearl Monument to signal the end of the protests. The crackdown turned violent earlier this week, followed by dozens of arrests, followed by now by the destruction of a symbolic location.

Pearl Square has been renamed GCC Roundabout, according to Bahrain State TV.

Pearl Square today:

pearl square

Photo: wikimedia commons

Pearl Square earlier this week:

bahrain

Photo: ap

These Are The Controversial Satellite Photos That Set Off Protests In Bahrain >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

bahrain home-us