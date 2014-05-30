Here's The Latest Photo Of Apple's New IPhone 6 ... And It's Green?

Macfixit The back shell of a purported iPhone 6.

This is the latest “leaked” photo from a source in China of the under-construction iPhone 6. You’re looking at the back of the shell casing only, unfortunately.

Australia’s MacFixit, the blog that got the photo, says the picture fits with the dimensions of a 4.7 inch screen — bigger than the current 4 inch screens on the iPhone 5, 5S and 5C, just as the rumours have suggested. People who want a massive 5.5 inch screen version ought to start worrying — we haven’t seen any manufacturing photos of that device yet.

One obvious note: This thing is green. Don’t worry, it’s just a protective film. It won’t be green in real life. Hopefully!

Here are some perspectives, first from AppleInsider:

While the part matches up with previous mock-up designs, it does feature something new in what looks to be a cutout in the shape of Apple’s logo. With a protective green film obscuring most of the component, however, it’s hard to tell whether the logo is actually cut out or merely polished. It’s worth noting that the second-generation iPad mini, which some say inspired the iPhone 6 design, was found to have a similar feature when parts for the tablet first leaked in August 2013.

And now 9to5Mac:

Like the dummies mentioned above, this shell features two distinct antenna breaks at the top and bottom, rounded corners, a circular cutout for the LED flash, and a larger overall size than the current iPhone 5s. The case appears to be covered in a protective plastic coating, but a bit of silver colouring is visible between the flash and camera cutouts, indicating that this could be for the sliver phone model.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.