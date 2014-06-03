Here's That Picture Of Apple's Jony Ive With A Full Head Of Hair, As Photoshopped By Craig Federighi

Apple seemed to want to keep the crowd laughing during its WWDC conference today, with jokes about Android fragmentation, weed, and selfies.

Apple also poked fun at its senior vice president of design, Jony Ive, demonstrating the need for a new “quick delete” feature in the iOS 8 Mail app. SVP/software engineering Craig Federighi demonstrated the feature

by photoshopping a combination of Jony Ive’s face with his hair.

Federighi joked that, “I’m sure that message won’t haunt me on the Internet for years to come.”

This is what Ive usually looks like:

