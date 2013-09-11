PHOTO: Anthony Weiner Ends His Campaign By Giving The Press The Finger

Walter Hickey

After giving his concession speech Tuesday, Anthony Weiner sprinted away from the media scrum surrounding him outside of Connolly’s Irish Pub in Midtown Manhattan, jumping into a black SUV.

The reporters (including me) had been tailing him for the whole, undignified night. At one point, he sprinted through a McDonald’s to avoid us.

Weiner handled the confrontation with his typical tact. That is, he gave the finger to Shimon Prokupecz, a reporter for WNBC, New York’s local NBC affiliate.

At first, we thought nobody had gotten a photo of Weiner’s gesture. Luckily, New York 1 did! Video producer Kate Rose tweeted it out! Here’s the photographic evidence that Weiner saluted the press on his way out:

Lindsey Christ of NY1 also snagged a shot of the bird

Thanks Anthony! Glad you enjoyed the campaign as much as we did!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.