First Photos From Anheuser-Busch's Super Bowl Ad For Its New 'Black Crown' Brand

The first ad you see Super Bowl Sunday will be for Anheuser-Busch’s brand new, more-alcoholic-than-average, beer: Black Crown.



Creative agency Anomaly made two 30-second spots, called “Coronation” and “Celebration,” for the game. They were both directed by Samuel Bayer, who also did Eminem’s Chrysler spot last year.

And while we don’t know much about the spot, A-B VP of marketing Paul Chibe told BI, “We have surprises in store for our commercials, but I don’t want to say if it’s celebrities or not … It could be, you could speculate that there may be a celebrity.” A-B also has spots for Bud Light and Beck’s Sapphire in the game.

Here’s the first shot from “Celebration”:

Photo: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Here’s what Black Crown will look like:

Photo: Anheuser-Busch InBev

