Photo- And Video-Sharing Mobile Apps Are Bringing In New Users Faster Than Any Other Apps

Social media is the fastest growing mobile app category this year. Within the social category, photo- and video-sharing apps are leading, according to GlobalWebIndex.

Vine’s user base grew more than 400% in the first three quarters of 2013, making it the number one fastest growing app. The video-sharing app now has 24 million monthly active users. Twitter relaunched Vine in January, spurring a huge uptick in users.

Flickr is also experiencing a resurgence in user growth after Yahoo redesigned the service in May. Monthly active users are up 146% from the start of the year, making it the second fastest growing mobile app.

Instagram now has more than 100 million monthly active users, but that’s not stopping its growth — it’s up 130% this year.

The popular messaging app WhatsApp grew 123%, reaching 170 million global monthly active users in the third quarter.

Lastly, Facebook’s flagship app (separate from Messenger) isn’t showing any signs of slowing down: It’s up 115% on the year, still in the top five for growth, and closing in on 400 million monthly active users.

Google Maps is still the most popular mobile app, with almost 475 million monthly active users, but it is not growing as quickly as social media apps. This is yet another sign that Internet users are shifting their behaviour to embrace multi-device social networking, and that social is on track to be one of the most popular mobile activities.

