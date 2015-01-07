Photos And Videos Show 2 Gunmen Escaping After Opening Fire At A Magazine Office In Paris

WARNING: Some of the below images are disturbing.

Two shooters reportedly opened fire at the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing several people.

The shooters are still at large. They reportedly escaped in vehicles after the shooting.

AFP journalist Eric Randolph noted in a tweet that the cover of Charlie Hebdo this week featured Michel Houellebecq, whose new book “imagines Muslims take over French government in 2022.”

French President Francois Hollande has called the shooting a terrorist attack.

The magazine was attacked in 2011 after it named the Prophet Muhammad the “guest editor” of its next issue. Charlie Hebdo has also published offensive cartoons depicting Muslims in the past.

A Le Monde journalist tweeted this photo that she says shows the two shooters:

Les tireurs de #ChalieHebdo face à une voiture de police. Ils ont fait feu, les policiers ont répliqué puis reculé pic.twitter.com/Ld1sxkRLvW

— Elise Barthet (@EliseBarthet) January 7, 2015

Facebook video has shown a close-up of the shooters:

The Facebook video is disturbing.

The gunmen approach a person who appears to be lying on the street:

One of the men then points a gun at the person and shoots:

The shooters then ran away and appeared to get into a car:

French TV also has video from the attack:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.