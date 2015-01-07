Photos And Videos Show 2 Gunmen Escaping After Opening Fire At A Magazine Office In Paris

Pamela Engel

WARNING: Some of the below images are disturbing.

Two shooters reportedly opened fire at the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, killing several people.

The shooters are still at large. They reportedly escaped in vehicles after the shooting.

AFP journalist Eric Randolph noted in a tweet that the cover of Charlie Hebdo this week featured Michel Houellebecq, whose new book “imagines Muslims take over French government in 2022.”

French President Francois Hollande has called the shooting a terrorist attack.

The magazine was attacked in 2011 after it named the Prophet Muhammad the “guest editor” of its next issue. Charlie Hebdo has also published offensive cartoons depicting Muslims in the past.

A Le Monde journalist tweeted this photo that she says shows the two shooters:

Facebook video has shown a close-up of the shooters:

The Facebook video is disturbing.

The gunmen approach a person who appears to be lying on the street:

Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot / Jordi Mir / Facebook
Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot/ Jordi Mir / Facebook

One of the men then points a gun at the person and shoots:

Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot / Jordi Mir / Facebook
Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot / Jordi Mir / Facebook

The shooters then ran away and appeared to get into a car:

Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot / Jordi Mir / Facebook
Paris Charlie Hebdo shootingScreenshot / Jordi Mir / Facebook

French TV also has video from the attack:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

law-us paris shooting