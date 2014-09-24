PHOTO: This Amazing Tiara Made Of Australia Diamonds Will End Up In China

tiara

A white and champagne diamond encrusted tiara will be the headline piece in a China tour showcasing diamonds from Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in Western Australia.

The tiara called Nature’s Glow has been crafted as a tribute to the strategic partnership between Rio Tinto and Chow Tai Fook for the Chinese jeweller’s 85th anniversary.

The one-of-a-kind tiara cannot be bought. After being displayed in key cities in China, it will be permanently on show at the Chow Tai Fook museum.

The partnership between Rio Tinto and Chow Tai Fook, inaugurated at the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, has led to five Chow Tai Fook fashion jewellery collections featuring Argyle diamonds.

The most recent, the Chow Tai Fook Sunshine collection, will be launched next month under the banner of “Light up your life with Australian Diamonds”.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery managing director Kent Wong says the jewellery pieces are exquisite examples of the creative collaboration that exists between Australia and China.

“Beautiful Australian diamonds have found their way into the finest of bespoke Chinese jewellery,” he says.

