Alex Rodriguez Is Selling His Gargantuan Miami Beachfront Home For $38 Million

Lorenzo Arguello
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is selling his 20,000 square-foot, Miami waterfront home for $38 million, according to the New York Daily News.

A-Rod bought the property for $24 million just two years ago.

The entire place is surrounded by 12-foot, floor-to-ceiling glass windows to provide incredible panoramic views of the bay and Miami skyline in the distance.

It also features surround sound throughout the place, a guest house, and a full-sized elevator.

The view from the outside

That's a mighty big door

Cozy in-home theatre

One of the living rooms

Incredible views of Miami

Spacious game room

TV room

You can enjoy the view even from inside the home

A batting cage

Beautiful kitchen

Modern staircase

Pool and outdoor lounge area

Outdoor fireplace in Miami?

Big bathroom. Not sure why the curtains would ever be open

