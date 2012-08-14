Alex Rodriguez Is Selling His Gargantuan Miami Beachfront Home For $38 Million

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is selling his 20,000 square-foot, Miami waterfront home for $38 million, according to the New York Daily News.



A-Rod bought the property for $24 million just two years ago.

The entire place is surrounded by 12-foot, floor-to-ceiling glass windows to provide incredible panoramic views of the bay and Miami skyline in the distance.

It also features surround sound throughout the place, a guest house, and a full-sized elevator.

