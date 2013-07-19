PHOTO: Airbus Unloads Trucks From Its Huge New Warplane

Airbus is busy testing its monstrous new warplane, and it looks like things are going well. At RAF Boscombe Down, an aircraft testing site in the UK, the A400M Atlas proved it can deploy tanks and trucks while its engines are running, a key feature that allows it to “seize an enemy airfield,” as Airbus puts it.



The A400M can carry more than 80,000 pounds of cargo, is made to land on unpaved airstrips, can refuel in midair, and is surprisingly agile.

Here’s a photo from the most recent test:

