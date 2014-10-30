PHOTO: A Junior Pro Surfer Has Been Attacked By A Shark Near Forster

A 20-year-old junior pro surfer was rushed to hospital last night after being attacked by a shark at Wallabi Point, just north of Forster.

Ryan Hunt, who was bitten at around 6pm, suffered deep gashes to his foot and has undergone emergency surgery to treat the injury at Manning Hospital.

Hunt has recently returned home from competing in Japan. The ASP World Tour has him ranked as 494th in 2014.

Here’s a photo of the shark bite.

Apparently sharks like feet… A photo posted by Ryan Hunt (@ryanjhunt) on Oct 10, 2014 at 3:40am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.