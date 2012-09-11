A Broncos Player Celebrated Peyton Manning's First Win With The Team By Tebowing

Just moments after the Denver Broncos returned a Ben Roethlisberger interception for a touchdown, sealing a 31-19 win with under two minutes to play, one defender put on a display that raised more than a few eyebrows.



On the Steelers’ final drive, Von Miller sacked Big Ben twice. And after the second, he appeared to honour the Broncos former quarterback, Tim Tebow, by, well, Tebowing (see below).

While Tebow is certainly a polarising figure, and undoubtedly still has supporters in the Broncos locker room, it was still an odd sight to see at the end of Peyton Manning’s first win with the Broncos…

Photo: NBC Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.