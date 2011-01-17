PHOTO: A Brawl At The Lawnmower Races

Photo: Andrew Wallace/Southland Times

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart was questioned by Australian police this weekend after getting into a fight with a track owner during a race.Upset with the track conditions, Stewart allegedly struck 46-year-old Brett Morris with his helmet. Morris, unamused, gave Stewart a black eye in return. (Australians are pretty tough.)



But neither of them has anything on these New Zealanders who got into a scuffle after a heated lawnmower race in Queenstown.

The man on the larger lawnmower apparently t-boned the man on the smaller one. So the second man climbed aboard the bigger lawnmower while it was still moving and started delivering haymakers.

Confused fans (new to the world of lawnmower racing) thought it was staged as part of the show, but organisers say the two men had a long-standing feud that spilled over into the otherwise peaceable sport.

