This Image Shows The Connection Between Almost Every Web Site

The web is comprised of an estimated 14 billion web pages and 1 trillion web documents.



Hungarian physicist Albert-Laszlo Barabasi says, like six degrees of Kevin Bacon, most web pages are separated by 19 clicks or less.

If you’re a visual person, that concept is a little hard to wrap your head around.

Luckily, The Opte Project has been creating visualizations of the web since 2003. Although the most recent web map is a few years old, its founder Barrett Lyon is working on an updated image to demonstrate Barabasi’s report.

In the mean time, here’s what the last web visualisation, of clicks between billions of websites, looks like. According to the Smithsonian, “Red lines represent links between web pages in Asia, green for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, blue for North America, yellow for Latin America and white for unknown IP addresses.”

Here’s what 19-degrees of web page separation looks like:

Photo: The Opte Project via Smithsonian

