This Phone Ad May Be Banned In The UK Because It's Freaking People Out

This ghostly ad from independent mobile phone retailer Phones 4u is causing quite the ruckus. Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority is getting hundreds of complaints from people about the ad scaring them or their kids, and the ad may be banned, reports AdFreak.



Phones 4u is notorious for running edgy, controversial ads, so this is likely the exact result it was looking for — it’s getting gobs of attention.

Here’s the ad. What do you think?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

