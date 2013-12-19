REMINDER: This Is What Smartphones Were Going To Look Like If Not For The IPhone

The Wall Street Journal’s esteemed personal tech columnist Walt Mossberg posted his final column for the Journal today.

(Mossberg is moving on from the Journal to start his own tech news site/conference business with long-time partner Kara Swisher, and the rest of their team at AllThingsD.)

In what is a bit of a sign of the times, Mossberg’s final WSJ column is a list of the 12 most important tech products over the 20 years he did his column.

It’s filled with all the major stuff like Google search, Facebook, the Palm Pilot, etc. He also has links to his original reviews of products where appropriate.

We read over his review of the first iPhone, and it’s an illuminating read that reminds us how much the iPhone has evolved since its first iteration.

For instance: “While its two-megapixel camera took excellent pictures in our tests, it can’t record video.”

But, even better than the words in the review is this graphic, which provides a stark reminder of what smartphones looked like before Apple released the iPhone:

