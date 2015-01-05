How To Get Cheap IPhones And Game Consoles From Bankrupt Phones 4U

Never mind January’s high street sales. Bankrupt phone retailer Phones 4U is selling a bunch of its stock at cut prices after it went into administration in September 2014.

Its stores are now closed, but from 1996 the company competed on the mobile phone market selling contracts for the likes of O2, Vodafone, and EE. It used to boast more than 600 branches the UK.

As a result, it’s got loads of iPhones, game consoles, headphones and other gadgets it needs to get rid of quickly. A lot of these would have likely been extras as part of deals for contracts.

The products are up for sale on an online auction site. At the time of writing, there are new iPhone 5Cs for under £200, BlackBerrys for just £43, Samsung tablets for as little as £47, and loads of other stuff — in fact, there are 47 pages of deals.

Packaged up Xbox 360s, PlayStation 3 consoles, iPads, and Beats by Dre headphones are also among the booty.

Each price is subject to change as people have to bid on stock. — and if you win a bid at a good price, the deals have the potential to be much better than January sales.

Of course, as auction house John Pye & Sons notes, all lots are “sold as seen” so there are no guarantees or warranties.

