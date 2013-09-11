This Plan To End Smartphone Obsolescence With Lego-Like Block Components Is Mindboggling

Screenshot One of Hakkens’ Phonebloks

When smartphones crap out, it’s all too often that they end up in a landfill and they stick around for a few centuries and make friends with the rest of our garbage.

Dave Hakkens sees things a different way, however. He notes that when a smartphone kicks the bucket, it’s usually just a single component that needs to be fixed. What if there were a device that were part Android and part Legos, literally enabling you to build a custom phone from prefabricated parts to meet your needs. Instead of colourful plastic bricks, however, you’re recombining GPS, Wi-Fi, battery, and other smartphone components until you have the phone that’s right for you.

This is all still just an idea (though the site touts a September 16 launch), but you can see how far ahead Hakkens is thinking. For people who don’t care about on-device storage, they can get set up with a bigger battery. For photobugs, they can attach a higher-quality camera

If you’re interested and want to help make this phone a reality, you can learn more here. Check out the video below to get the whole picture.

