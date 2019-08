Smartphones have changed the way we think about our health. However, not everything about our phones is good for our bodies. Here are three ways your phone could be impacting your health.

Follow TI: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.