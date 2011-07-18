Second Senior UK Police Officer Resigns Over Phone Hacking

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update: Looks like John Yates didn’t want to be suspended. The Met have released a statement saying they have accepted his resignation.Original: The phone hacking scandal is continuing to wreck havoc in the UK.



Sir Paul Stephenson, the head of London’s Metropolitan police force, resigned yesterday after it emerged his department had hired ex-News of the World executive Neil Wallis.

In his resignation letter Stephenson denies any direct involvement in hiring Wallis and ignorance of the phone hacking scandal.

However the letter goes on to suggest that British PM David Cameron’s employment of former-NOTW editor Andy Coulson caused Stephenson professional difficulty — putting yet more pressure on Cameron.

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson met with Stephenson several times over the last week and was considering taking serious action, according to reports. Stephenson’s resignation is presumed to have been anticipating this action, reports the BBC.

The Telegraph is reporting John Yates, another of the UK’s most senior police officers, will be suspended for his links to Wallis. Yates is also facing calls for his resignation though sources told The Telegraph he is not considering quitting.

David Cameron is expected to call the UK Parliament away from their summer break to discuss phone hacking on Wednesday.

