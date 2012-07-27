PHONE-HACKING SCANDAL: Meet The Man Who Stood Up To Rupert Murdoch's Empire At IGNITION

Photo: NTI / Getty Images

Today British prosecutors issued charges against journalists involved in the phone-hacking scandal at the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper News of the World. They are accused of hacking into a murdered girl’s cell phone voicemail, among other charges.You can hear from the man who stood up to Murdoch’s media conglomerate at Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital conference in New York, from Nov. 27-28, 2012.



Alan Rusbridger, editor of The Guardian, published the investigative reporting that initially broke news in July 2011 about the alleged misdeeds of News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks and staff.

The ensuing scandal caused the closure of the 168-year old News of the World, high-profile resignations among those involved, including the Prime Minister’s communications head Andy Coulson, and public censure against Murdoch. The media scion was denounced as “not fit” to run a major international business by the British court investigation in May.

As of today, Brooks and her then-staff are formally accused of “conspiracy to unlawfully intercept communications” from the cell phone of a murdered schoolgirl, Milly Dowler, in 2002, among other charges.

Rusbridger will speak at IGNITION about the evolution of investigative reporting in the digital era and the Guardian's digital-first strategy, including mobile and Web expansion.

