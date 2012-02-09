Phone Hacking Case Cost News Corp. $87 Million In Q4

News Corp. Q4 earnings are out, and operating income is up 16% to 1.50 billion.
But despite this good news, the company’s Q4 financials “include $87 million of charges related to the ongoing investigations initiated upon the closure of The News of the World.”
That’s about .06% of its operating income lost to the case, which also cost News Corp another $17 million in Q3.
