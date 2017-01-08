Why your phone's battery life gets shorter over time

No matter what type of phone you have, if it’s around 2-3 years old then you’re probably starting to run into some battery issues. So why is that? Well, it all has to do with the chemical reactions inside your phone. Here’s what you need to know.

