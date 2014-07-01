Phoenix Suns Have An Unusual X-Factor That Could Help Them Land LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony

The Phoenix Suns are planning “an aggressive pursuit” of LeBron James according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports and ultimately, they may have the most attractive package to offer, including a chance to partner with Carmelo Anthony.

Wojnarowski outlines how the Suns may be able to pull off what many people may think is unlikely. The Suns have a salary cap situation that would allow the team to add two max-contract players, a young core of players that won 48 games last season, three incoming players taken in the first round of this year’s draft, and three more first-round picks next year.

In other words, with James and Anthony, the Suns would be an instant contender with the pieces to remain on top for several years, and neither player would have to take much of a discount to make it happen.

But the Suns also have another huge factor going for them not mentioned by Wojnarowski, the Suns’ legendary training staff.

Widely regarded as the best in the NBA, the Suns can sell James, a very physical player, on the idea of keeping him healthy and productive and helping to lengthen his career.

According to Michael Schwartz, the Suns utilise a highly scientific plan that not only treats injuries, but also works to prevent injuries and detect them early. They also treat the entire player, and not just the injury, to make sure one injury does not affect other parts of the body.

As a result, the Suns regularly are at the top of the NBA in terms of fewest games missed due to injuries.

James will turn 30 next season and the clock is ticking. He may not have the desire to play until he is 40. However, breaking down is going to be a growing concern moving forward and the longer he can stay healthy and productive, the more rings he will win and he will eventually be able to retire on his own terms instead of injuries and diminished production.

