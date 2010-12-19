Orlando Magic Trade Vince Carter To The Phoenix Suns For Jason Richardson and Hedo Turkoglu*

Photo: AP

UPDATE: Steve Nash doesn’t appear to be thrilled about the deal. He issued this tweet at 3:15:



“Everyone wish @jrich23 the best in Orlando. Great player and great teammate! He will be missed. Damn.”

EARLIER: In a blockbuster move that sets the Orlando Magic up to acquire Gilbert Arenas, the team has agreed to trade Marcin Gortat, Vince Carter, Mickael Pietrus, $3 million, and a first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Jason Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu, and Earl Clark.

The Magic allowed Turkoglu to leave via a sign-and-trade during free agency in 2009. Turkoglu signed a five-year, $53 million deal and was sent to the Toronto Raptors for cash considerations and a trade exception.

To replace him the Magic traded Courtney Lee, Rafer Alton, and Tony Battie to the New Jersey Nets for Carter and Ryan Anderson.

Turkoglu disappointed in Toronto and was shipped to Phoenix for Leandro Barbosa and Dwayne Jones during the offseason where he has again underperformed. Carter struggled initially with the Magic but got better as last season went on. Still, his reputation for milking injuries and not being a clutch performer have followed him around throughout his career.

Turkoglu enjoyed the best period of his career in Orlando and evidently the Magic believe that he’ll thrive once again with the team.

The Magic are also on the verge of trading Rashard Lewis to the Washington Wizards for Arenas.

