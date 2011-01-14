Phoenix Suns President Apologizes To Fans Because His Team Is Awful

The Phoenix Suns have tumbled down the Western Conference standings as a result of a brutal 5-12 stretch and the team’s playoff window is coming to a close.



The cap space saving trade of Jason Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu, and Earl Clark is partially to blame, but the Suns were a fringe playoff team before the deal. The trade was the team’s first concession that a rebuild is coming, but President of Basketball Operations Lon Babby’s patience is already running out.

“If you’re a fan that’s a season-ticket holder or someone who comes and invests in our franchise or if you’re vested emotionally, you have to be feeling what I’m feeling when I watched that game,” Babby said after his team got blown out 132-98 by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. “You have to be feeling what I’m feeling when I watched that game. You’re disappointed that we’re not competing. It would be wrong of me to sugarcoat that so I felt owed it to people to be candid.

“It’s not acceptable to us any more than it is to any of you.”

The Suns now face the difficult decision of whether to trade Steve Nash or not. Dealing Nash would likely bury the Suns in the NBA cellar, and it looks like that may not be something Babby can stomach.

