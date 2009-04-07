Pheonix Suns star Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular (and entertaining) celebrity Twitter users. His hobby has now spread into the team’s front office.



The Suns have a new site called “[email protected],” which tracks conversations about the team across Twitter. Neat.

But is this being filtered? Or will the team have to take it down — like Skittles did with a similar site — after pranksters vandalize it with bad language or links?

Update: The site is actually powered by a sports marketing company called Octagon Digital, whose “Twackle” product is running the Suns’ page. Octagon Digital VP Jim DeLorenzo says the tweets are filtered before they show up on the page, which could minimize bad language on the site.

