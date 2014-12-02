A Phoenix Suns Player Had The Dunk Of The Year On An Insanely Flashy Alley-Oop Slam

We often see crazy dunks in NBA games but usually players don’t have the guts to be all that flashy.

Gerald Green has the guts.

Over the holiday weekend Green’s Suns were pitted against the Orlando Magic. Mid-game, Green tries to get loose up by the free throw line and decides he’s going to get a little creative.

Green spun around a defender, threw the ball against the backboard, and threw it down with a two-handed slam.

This is the kind of stuff you usually only see in warmups or dunk contests … one of which Green won in 2007.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

