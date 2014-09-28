Phoenix Airport Damaged By Severe Thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms have caused significant damage to Phoenix’s international airport.

The storms have also grounded all flights, according to the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport’s Twitter account.

Parts of the airport are reportedly flooding, and a portion of the airport’s roof appears to have been ripped off in the storm.

Check out some photos and video of the damage:





BREAKING: Considerable damage @PHXSkyHarbor from thunderstorms. Source: some planes returning due to possible damage pic.twitter.com/XEXXPOnaOw

— Adam Longo (@adamlongoCBS5) September 27, 2014

