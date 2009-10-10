Facebook Sued For Violating "Personal Page" Patent

Some of the “intellectual concepts” that allow Facebook users to create their personal page belong to someone else, a patent lawsuit filed against Facebook says.



Tele-Publishing Inc., which provides multimedia personal and dating service ads to 200 newspapers, according to the Boston Globe, sued Facebook in federal court in Boston earlier this week.

The four page complaint says TPI owns a patent for a “Method and Apparatus For Providing a Personal Page” and that Facebook’s network for creating and sharing its personal pages are “covered by one or more claims” of the relevant patent. (A copy of the patent is included below.)

TPI did not make a specific damage demand, but claim that Facebook’s alleged infringement of the patent have deprived them of profits. They are also requesting a permanent injunction to prevent Facebook from using the technology.

Facebook declined to discuss the details but said the suit is meritless.

A representative for the plaintiffs, Peter Kadzis, told the Boston Globe that, “The intellectual concepts that Facebook uses to give its users maximum flexibility of choice while maintaining the highest level of privacy replicate/duplicate those developed by TBI many years ago.”

Phoenix v. Facebook



PhoenixvFacebookPatent



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.