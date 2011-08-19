Crazy Photos Of Last Night's Dust-Storm In Phoenix That Left 1000s Without Power

Photo: AP

Another powerful dust storm swept into Phoenix Thursday evening downing power lines with 60 mph winds, leaving thousands of residents without power for hours.According to the Associated Press, no injuries were reported but power lines landed on cars and an elementary school bus with children inside.



The last storms hit July 5 and July 18 leaving the city coated in dust and with skyrocketing pollution levels.

