Desperate Phoenix Coyotes Turn Local Office Worker Into Their Emergency Goalie*

UPDATE: Turns out that under the terms of the CBA, Denton didn’t receive any compensation from the Coyotes.EARLIER: The Phoenix Coyotes were set to play the second game of a season-long six game road trip last night against the New York Rangers when starting goalie Ilya Bryzgalov suddenly fell ill.



Phoenix had backup Jason LaBarbera ready to start, but no one behind him in case he got hurt. The team’s minor league affiliate is located in San Antonio, so there was no hope of calling up a backup from their farm team in time for the game.

With no options left, the Coyotes signed Tom Denton, who currently works in the community relations office at Manhattanville College, to an emergency one-day contract.

Denton did play four years of collegiate hockey at American International College, but his career there ended in 2009. Luckily for Denton and the Coyotes, LaBarbera didn’t suffer an injury during last night’s 4-3 shootout loss.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Last year, the Washington Capitals were forced to call upon one of their web editors to fill in as a backup goalie.

