Phoenix Coyotes Sold To NHL For Chump Change

After a failed bid by Research In Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie, the Phoenix Coyotes have been sold to the National Hockey League for a paltry $140 million:



Business Journal: U.S Bankruptcy Court Judge Redfield Baum approved the $140 million sale of the hockey team by Phoenix businessman Jerry Moyes to the NHL.

The Coyotes are in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The NHL wants to find a new owner for the Coyotes who will keep the team in the Phoenix market.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Sports Teams That Should Disappear — >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.