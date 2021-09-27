Millennials are flocking to Phoenix, Arizona – here’s what it’s like to live there

- Phoenix was the fastest-growing big city between 2010 and 2020, according to US Census data.
- Insider spoke with Phoenix residents to find out what it’s like living there.
- Residents describe the warm winter weather, diverse food, beautiful sunsets, and vibrant nightlife.
In 2019, 5,958 millennials migrated to Phoenix, according to SmartAsset, which used the most recently available US Census Bureau data. The migration meant that 23% of Phoenix’s population was millennials. In April, CNBC reported that the trend of moving to Phoenix continued during the pandemic, citing data shared by LinkedIn and U-Haul.
“Young, wealthy people are increasingly opting to put down roots in Arizona, a sign of the changing demographics that challenge the state’s longstanding reputation as a haven for retirees,” Insider’s Natasha Solo-Lyons wrote in July. “In particular, the capital of Phoenix … has attracted relocators from coastal and Midwestern cities seeking a cheaper, more laid-back life.”
Phoenix is now the fifth-largest city in the US, overtaking Philadelphia. According to census data, it has seen the fastest growth of any major city in the past decade. In that time, it added 163,000 residents, bringing the city’s population to 1.6 million.
The city’s median age is now 34, the New York Post reported, citing the census data.
Insider spoke with several Phoenix residents of various ages to find out what it’s really like to live in the city and why people love it so much.
Stephanie Larsen, a born and raised Phoenician, agrees.
“Living in Phoenix is like always being on vacation,” Larsen, 26, said. “There are so many different things you can see and experience. It’s hard to be bored.”
“[I love] being able to enjoy the destination majority of the year,” Leslie said. “Many destinations are only nice in the spring or summer months. Phoenix is absolutely beautiful nine months a year. That allows much more time to be outside […] exploring the city and all it has to offer.”
“I live in downtown Phoenix so I take the light rail to and from work most days. Apart from the summer, I am able to walk to work, restaurants, and nightlife,” Leslie said.
But the light rail system isn’t accessible for everyone.
“Transportation is a very big struggle in Phoenix,” Larsen said. “If you are not in the core of Downtown Phoenix or the Mill Avenue area, public transportation is non-existent. Because of that, everyone drives everywhere making for congested streets.”
However, according to the 2021 Urban Mobility Report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute, traffic in the city actually dropped from 2019 to 2020, most likely because of the pandemic.
Residents in Phoenix spent 25 hours sitting in traffic in 2020, compared to 56 hours in New York City and 46 hours in Los Angeles.
“For me, housing is very comfortable,” Jevaughn Williams, a 21-year-old who moved to Phoenix three months ago, said. “I live near midtown Phoenix, and it is very centrally located to other areas. However, my housing is not very affordable. I love my apartment complex very much, but I may not even be able to stay there another year if the prices continue to rise.”
According to Apartment List’s October 2021 report for Phoenix, the city’s rents have been rising for 15 consecutive months. They have increased by 27% when compared to the same time last year, the report said.
But housing prices did jump significantly in Phoenix during 2020. In fact, prices went up 30% in Phoenix and Scottsdale, but experts say prices are expected to come down this fall.
She added, “Pools don’t close at sunset either. In fact, some bring in DJs until the wee hours of the morning. We’re also home to a prominent drag scene, including a variety of national titleholders, and you can bar — or drag show — hop seamlessly in the Melrose District.”
“The food scene in Phoenix is incredibly diverse. I especially enjoy the Phoenix-spin on Mexican cuisine at our local restaurants,” Leslie said.
Philip added, “Phoenix’s Black-owned, vegan food scene is really taking off. While a lot of these concepts started as pop-ups, the movement is gaining momentum as these small-business owners continue working to create new spaces for reaching both loyal and new customers.”